Notre Dame Football – A Look At Top WR Recruit Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a familiar name and is the top WR recruit in the ’18 class.

Without a doubt, Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most, if not THE most, sought after ’18 recruits for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ARSB is a 5 star recruit and has 247 composite rankings of #18 overall, #2 WR and #3 in CA.

In the last month, St. Brown has landed offers from Ohio State, Ole Miss and Auburn. He now has 20 offers which include Alabama, USC, UCLA, Tennessee, Stanford, Michigan and Miami.

Before Amon-Ra’s brother Osiris committed to, and signed with, Stanford, with the oldest brother Equanimeous being at Notre Dame, all 3 were widely expected to attend Notre Dame.

This was obviously a poor assumption.

That being said, Notre Dame is said to be in very good shape to land the youngest brother. In-state USC is definitely in it as well as Alabama because, well, they’re Alabama. Stanford most certainly has a shot as his brother is a Cardinal and their staff also keeps a close eye on him.

The 6’1, 190 pound receiver catches balls thrown by the #1 quarterback in the ’19 class, J.T. Daniels (also an ND target) at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is easily one of the best football programs in the country, year after year.

ARSB caught 60 passes for 1,229 yards and 21 touchdowns in ’16. He was also a force as a punt returner.

The St. Brown family is an interesting one that has shaped all three boys into extremely successful young men.

Their Father grew up in Compton, California where he later became Mr. Universe, the international body building competition award, in ’81-’82. He has pushed them very hard in terms of training for football and getting themselves to an elite level physically.

Their mother is from Germany and has guided her boys to focus greatly on academics, and it’s shown. Notre Dame and Stanford are very strong academic schools.

The boys spent their early years in France. The whole family speaks French and German fluently. Amon-Ra wrote his SAT in both French and German languages.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's junior year highlights:

Amon-Ra St. Brown has an incredible combination of speed, strength and athleticism. He can run all the routes, consistently beats DB’s deep, shows tremendous burst and is extremely effective after the catch.

All the training he has put in, as well as coaching at Mater Dei, really shows in all of the little things that he does so well. His footwork, catching ability, use of hands when blocking and many other intangibles suggest he will play right away wherever he chooses to play football in college.

Amon-Ra blew away onlookers at the Irish Invasion camp last spring at Notre Dame. He simply made play after play and seemed to be at an unstoppable level as one of the youngest players there.

I suggest he will be the next Golden Tate. He has many similar traits. Size, speed, elite play-making ability and also comes from California.

Keep your fingers crossed Irish fans. This kid can play.

