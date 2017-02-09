Notre Dame football heads to their spring practices with a lot of depth chart battles. One position they don’t need to worry about is quarterback.

Brandon Wimbush will take the reigns as Notre Dame’s quarterback this season. Coaches, fans, and players all seem to be equally as optimistic about their new play caller. Heading into spring practice, Wimbush needs to find chemistry with his teammates to build on for the 2017 season.

If Wimbush comes into spring practice and can’t find any connection with his star receivers, Notre Dame football isn’t in for a miserable year. It isn’t like he has a week to prepare for the National Championship, he just needs to get a hot start.

That’s where it becomes important. Wimbush has one of the best receiving cores in the country. Equanimeous St. Brown, Kevin Stepherson, and the rest of these wideouts are coming off an incredible 2016 season whether the Irish’s record showed it or not.

Wimbush is stepping into a unique opportunity. Notre Dame struggled hard last year, but they’ve made all the right moves over the offseason. For a team who was 4-8 in 2016, the Irish are looking like one of the strongest teams of the 2017 season.

That gives Wimbush a chance to lead a team for the first time, while it’s fully stocked for a College Football Playoff run. Which gives this first-time quarterback a huge advantage for his future. But it all starts with his connections during spring practice.

The correlation between first practice and the season is huge. Wimbush could struggle during the spring and still lead this team to a championship. But if he starts off strong, this team is going to be dominant.

Wimbush is talented, has more potential than Malik Zaire and DeShone Kizer, and looks like he could be an elite quarterback right out of the gate. He has one of the best running backs in the NCAA returning for his junior season in Josh Adams. He has some of the top wide receivers in the country. He has a new offensive coordinator and a returning offensive line that is primed for a ridiculous season.

Wimbush has it all. Whether he starts strong or not isn’t going to define Notre Dame’s or his season. Getting off on the right foot will make this Irish team even more dangerous than they already are. Spring practice is the first step in Notre Dame’s future with a new quarterback. If they can click, it becomes the first step towards a 2017 National Championship.

