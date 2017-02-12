Notre Dame Football: Irish Get Commitment From Michigan WR Freddy Canteen

Notre Dame will now have a senior WR in 2017.

Everyone was really excited about the ’18 recruits visiting Notre Dame this weekend for Junior Day. What no one saw coming was a senior-to-be receiver visiting campus and giving his commitment to Brian Kelly.

Freddy Canteen will transfer from Michigan to play as a 5th year senior for the Irish.

Canteen is a former four star recruit out of Elkton Eastern Academy in Maryland. He ran a 4.43 40 yard dash in his senior year of high school and committed to Brady Hoke to play for the Wolverines.

In his freshman year, he appeared in most games and showed some promise as a pass catcher.

Hoke was fired in the off season and Harbaugh replaced him. In his sophomore season he barely played under the new offense.

He battled significant shoulder injuries which lead to two surgeries.

Canteen was not on the Michigan active roster last season. Harbaugh was asked why Canteen wasn’t on the roster but he declined to comment. I’m assuming he wasn’t able to play due to the surgeries, but whether or not that is the whole story remains to be seen.

Notre Dame didn’t have a senior in their receiver room heading into the 2017 season. His addition will be a welcome one from a leadership standpoint.

Canteen enrolled early at Michigan so he will graduate this spring. As a result of this, he will have two years of eligibility at Notre Dame. Whether or not he will play two years remains to be seen, obviously.’

Other notes:

– Canteen scored a touchdown in his freshman year against Ohio State University on a 3 yard out pattern reception.

– Canteen had offers from Tennessee, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan.

– Canteen announced he would be transferring from Michigan one month ago.

– Canteen jaws a four star recruit and the #47 WR in the nation coming out of prep school.

