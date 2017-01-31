Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day Eve

There is a lot to be excited about heading into National Signing Day

The Notre Dame Coaching staff has worked harder this January than any year in recent memory. With a few de-commitments and several positional needs in their class, staff has landed three commits in the last four days and are sitting well with several others.

Kofi Wardlow – Weak Side Defensive End

Wardlow visited Virginia Tech on the weekend and is still committed to Maryland.

That being said, he very much enjoyed his visit to Notre Dame and there is speculation that he will de-commit from Maryland and commit to Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish.

Tom Loy of 247 Sports placed a “crystal ball” prediction for Wardlow to the Irish this morning. Loy feels good about this one.

So do I. I predict Wardlow decommits from Maryland today and commits to Notre Dame this evening or tomorrow.

Click here for VIP intel on details behind the pick

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – Safety/Linebacker

JOK has been recruited by Elko and Lea since they were on staff at Wake Forest. The 6’2, 200 pound explosive athlete projects extremely well at the rover position in the 4-2-5 base.

He took official visits in January to both Michigan State and Notre Dame and received visits from both staff.

This one comes down to Michigan State and Notre Dame. Many Michigan State fans are confident about him choosing MSU and many Notre Dame fans are confident in him choosing ND.

In the end, I predict JOK likes the education and schematical fit of Notre Dame too much to pass up the opportunity.

I believe Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will commit to Notre Dame.

Jalen Harris – Weak Side Defensive End

Arizona commit Jalen Harris enjoyed his visit to Notre Dame on the weekend. He expressed that the education side of things are very impressive to him and his family.

Lead by Brian Polian, Harris has been recruited heavily. Irish staff have visited his home a few times since the dead period ended. They like how he projects as a stand-up pass rusher.

That being said, he’s a very tough pull from his in-state pledge especially considering his parents are both Arizona alumni.

I’m on the fence with this one, so much that I cannot make a prediction.

This one will be exciting.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – Strong Side Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Tagovailoa-Amosa will provide his defensive coordinator a lineman with flexility to play strong side defensive end and some three technique defensive tackle. Currently weighing 280 pounds and standing 6’4, its very possible that he grows to over 300 pounds.

The hulking Hawaiian visited South Bend on Thursday-Friday on a trip that also included stops at Navy and Vanderbilt.

Him and his family very much enjoyed their visit where they got to spend time with many of the coaching staff, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick and University President Father Jenkins.

The Tagovailoa Amosa family are very religious (both pastors). I believe Notre Dame can offer Myron more than Vanderbilt and I think the family recognizes that.

I believe Togovailoa-Amosa will commit to Notre Dame.

Russ Yeast – Cornerback

This one is frustrating as Notre Dame likely would have had his commitment ages ago if they had offered earlier.

New staff came in and evaluated things after cornerbacks Paulsen Adebo and Eijah Hicks de-committed. They offered Yeast in January and have been paying him tons of attention. Staff has been to his house multiple times and he took an official visit.

His pledge to Louisville is strong and staff spent Saturday with him in an attempt to fortify their standing.

It is known that Yeast is very high on in-state Notre Dame. The All-American would be the lone cornerback in this class if he chooses to flip to the Irish.

I think Notre Dame was too late on this one and that Yeast will stay true to his commitment to Louisville.

Notre Dame could land someone unexpected as they received a commitment from Kicker Jonathan Doerer on the weekend. I hadn’t even heard of Doerer previous to his commitment.

You never know.

That wraps it up for the recruit review. The next two days should be very exciting.

Stay tuned to SlapThe Sign.com for up to date recruiting news and keep your eye on our National Signing Day tracker.

More from Slap the Sign

This article originally appeared on