Nova leads Pirates vs. Anderson, Brewers (Jun 22, 2017)

MILWAUKEE — Ivan Nova will take the mound Thursday as the Pittsburgh Pirates look to win a third consecutive series at Miller Park.

Nova has recorded quality starts in each of his last four outings and taken the victory in his last two. He has lasted at least six innings in all 14 of his starts this season.

“I do think he’s matured on the mound now that he realizes strikeouts maybe aren’t what they used to (be) to him seven years ago,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Then there’s times when I think he’s got the stuff where he knows, ‘I’ve got to strike out,’ and he’ll go get it. More often than not, his focus is on soft contact, early outs. He’s been able to follow that plan really well so far.”

Milwaukee counters with right-hander Chase Anderson, who has been tearing up the National League over the last few weeks, posting a 1.78 ERA with 18 strikeouts over his last three starts.

The Pirates, though, have given him problems. They have recorded 39 hits, including six home runs, in 113 at-bats against Anderson.

Still, this is a different Chase Anderson. He has added several ticks to his fastball, which has gotten up to 97 and averages 92.6 mph.

“Chase probably came into spring training throwing a little bit harder,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We noticed it right away in spring training. For Chase, really, he’s just kind of in a sweet spot where his training, his mechanics and his experiences and what he’s worked on with (pitching coach Derek Johnson) has got him in a good place.

“It’s the best version of yourself. He’s really comfortable in his delivery right now. He’s got a lot of confidence. You’re seeing a little bit of an uptick. It’s certainly part of the difference for him this year.”

Milwaukee will have an extra arm in its bullpen as left-hander Brent Suter returned to the Brewers for the fifth time this season Wednesday.

He was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace Wily Peralta, who landed on the disabled list with a strained left calf.

The move comes two days after the struggling right-hander was knocked around again as he transitions from a starting role to the bullpen.

“Yesterday, he felt it tighten up a little bit during his conditioning,” Counsell said.

Hopping back and forth between Milwaukee and the minors hasn’t been an issue for Suter, who Counsell says has embraced the opportunity.

“He talked about it the first time he got sent down,” Counsell said. “He kind of set it in his head that he’s going to have to be open to this and expect this and plan on this as part of my season. I thought that was a very astute comment to say, ‘This is what my season could look like and can’t be questioning every single thing that happens. I just have to roll with it.’ That puts him in a better spot. No matter where he’s pitching, just be present and do your job.”

