Novocure Says Drug Shows Better Survival Rates For Cancer Patients In Late-stage Trial

Novocure Ltd. said Monday that its drug for newly diagnosed glioblastoma improved overall patient survival in a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, Optune, improved survival in combination with second line chemotherapy by about 30%, compared to second line chemotherapy alone, between about nine and nearly 12 months, Novocure said. Glioblastoma, or tumors in the brain or spinal cord, grows quickly and is one of the most dangerous cancers. The results have been published in the journal CNS Oncology. Novocure shares, which were valued at $10.45 as of Friday’s close, were not yet active in premarket trade on Monday. Shares have surged 58.3% over the last three months, compared with a 2.7% rise in the S&P 500 .

