Nudists have new place to play

France has long been a country known for its sexual permissiveness, with some U.S. visitors in particular ruffling at the sight of its many nude beaches.

But now, the trend of being naked outdoors will now be extended to part of the Bois de Vincennes park in Paris, with a clothing optional area for naturists to explore.

“It’s a true joy, it’s one more freedom for naturists,” Claude Pennegry, a member of the Paris Naturists Association, told Agence-France Presse.

“It shows the city’s broad-mindedness and will help change people’s attitudes toward nudity, toward our values and our respect for nature,” he said.

The secluded nude spot opened last week and will remain on a trial basis until October 15. Neither voyeurs nor exhibitionists will be permitted, according to the same AFP report.

The nude zone is 7,300 square meters in area (approximately 1.8 acres) and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day. At nearly 2,500 acres, the Bois de Vincennes is the second largest park in the city behind Bois de Boulogne, and it is located in the 12th arrondissement.

Signs are posted leading up to the nude area, so nude sunbathers will not take passersby by surprise.

Deputy Mayor Bruno Julliard pioneered the idea, and Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of the city’s parks, has been a vocal supporter of the proposal.

“The creation of an area in the Bois de Vincennes where naturism will be authorized is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces,” she said.

Nudists even have a public pool at their disposal in Paris where they can swim naked three times a week, BBC reported.