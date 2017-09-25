Nurse convicted of killing 6 people at Indiana hospital dies

State prison officials say Orville Lynn Majors, who was convicted of killing six people while a nurse at an Indiana hospital, has died.

Indiana Department of Correction spokesman Douglas Garrison says the 56-year-old Majors died Sunday. A prison system statement says Majors was having breathing problems and became unresponsive at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Prison officials say preliminary autopsy results show Majors had heart problems and died of natural causes.

Majors was serving a 360-year sentence. He was convicted in 1999 on charges he gave lethal injections of heart-stopping drugs to ailing patients at the former Vermillion County Hospital in Clinton, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Indianapolis near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

This story has been corrected to show that Majors was pronounced dead at a hospital, not the prison.