52.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
NY judge reluctant to delay trial for Manhattan bomb suspect

NY judge reluctant to delay trial for Manhattan bomb suspect

By FOX News -
29

FILE – This Sept. 2016 file photo provided by Union County Prosecutor’s Office shows Ahmad Khan Rahimi. He has an appearance Thursday, Nov. 10 in Manhattan federal court to face charges of detonating a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on Sept. 17 that injured more than 30 people. (Union County Prosecutor’s Office via AP, File)  (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK –  A federal judge says he’s sticking with a March trial date for a man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York City.

Judge Richard Berman rejected arguments from defense lawyers for 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi that they need more time to prepare his case.

Rahimi has pleaded not guilty to charges that he detonated a pipe bomb along a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planted two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan on Sept. 17.

Related News…

One device did not explode. The other one detonated in the Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 30 people.

The Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen was hospitalized for weeks for treatment of wounds suffered in a police shootout during his Sept. 19 capture outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB