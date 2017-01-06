NY problem gamblers can get care at state treatment centers

Problem gamblers in New York can now receive in-patient care at six state-run addiction treatment centers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the treatment centers have been granted waivers allowing them to admit people with problem gambling as their primary diagnosis. The centers traditionally accept people with chemical dependencies. The centers now have problem gambling clinicians on staff to provide inpatient services to people for up to 30 days.

“This expansion will help more New Yorkers across the state get the treatment and support they need to get their lives back on track,” said Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez.

The six OASAS addiction treatment centers are: Stutzman in Buffalo, Kingsboro in Brooklyn, Ward in Middletown, St. Lawrence in Ogdensburg, Creedmoor in Queens and Norris in Rochester.

The facilities accept all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

The move to expand problem gambling treatment comes as four new casinos prepare to open in upstate New York. State lawmakers last year legalized daily fantasy sports.

“As part of New York’s smart gaming policy, we are committed to making sure that individuals who need help with gambling addiction have access to services in their own communities,” said state Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams.