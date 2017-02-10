NY Times to launch finance probe unit looking at Trump, White House

The New York Times is preparing to intensify its focus on the business ties and financial dealings of President Trump and his cabinet officials, sources inside the Trump administration told the FOX Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino.

The scrutiny on Trump and his administration’s business dealings has been an ongoing narrative for media outlets throughout his campaign and early on in his presidency. Now, speculation within the Trump administration claims The New York Times plans to launch a special investigative unit that is solely focused on uncovering and exposing any potential conflicts of interest among Trump, his cabinet and his family’s business ties.

According to Gasparino, The Times has concentrated on this issue before, which pushed some to drop out of the running for potential jobs in the Trump White House. Recently Vincent Viola, who was slated for a position within the administration as Army Secretary, removed himself from contention for being unable to separate himself from his businesses.

Sources tell Gasparino that the Times’ plans to ramp up its scrutiny on the administration over the next four years, with the devotion of a special unit to clamp down on the dealmaker in chief and his administration.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.