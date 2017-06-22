NYC man charged with trying to aid Islamic State group

A New York City man has been charged with trying to aid the Islamic State group.

The arrest of Saddam Mohamed Raishani was announced Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says Raishani was arrested Wednesday as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

It was unclear who will represent Raishani at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

Authorities say Raishani’s plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

That person, authorities say, introduced him to an undercover law enforcement officer who posed as someone who also wanted to fight for the Islamic State group.