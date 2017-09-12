NYC man gets prison for 2013 racial attacks, 1 of them fatal

A black New York City man who attacked three white people, killing one of them, after making violent racial threats has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says 44-year-old Lashawn Marten was sentenced Tuesday for the attacks in September 2013 at Union Square.

Vance says Marten had repeatedly threatened to “knock out” the first white person he saw.

When 62-year-old Jeffrey Babbitt walked by, Martin punched him in the face. Babbitt fell and hit his head on the pavement. He died days later.

Two white bystanders were punched while trying to help Babbitt. One of them was knocked unconscious.

Marten was convicted of manslaughter and assault as hate crimes. His lawyer had said Marten didn’t intend to cause serious injury.