NYC subway derailment injures at least 3

At least three people are hurt after a subway derailed Tuesday in New York City, officials reported. 

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that a train derailed and three people suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said they are on the scene of the incident in Harlem.

The train was evacuated and the MTA is reportedly investigating the incident, according to ABC News

The New York City Emergency Management Department said the event was a partial derailment and power outages occurred on A, B, C and D trains. The MTA reported major delays as a result.

Social media users posted that they have been stuck on subway trains for over an hour.

