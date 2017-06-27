NYC subway derailment injures at least 3

At least three people are hurt after a subway derailed Tuesday in New York City, officials reported.

#FDNY is on scene of a subway incident at 125 St/St Nicholas Ave MN. There are currently 3 non life-threatening injuries reported — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2017

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that a train derailed and three people suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said they are on the scene of the incident in Harlem.

The train was evacuated and the MTA is reportedly investigating the incident, according to ABC News.

A, B, C and D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The New York City Emergency Management Department said the event was a partial derailment and power outages occurred on A, B, C and D trains. The MTA reported major delays as a result.

Currently stuck on the D train @MTA now for over 1.5 hours. Some being evacuated. No AC. Folks kinda freaking out, panic attacks #newYork pic.twitter.com/heOB1pNeaN — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) June 27, 2017

Social media users posted that they have been stuck on subway trains for over an hour.

This is a Fox News breaking news story. Please check back for updates.