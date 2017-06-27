NYC subway derailment injures at least 34

At least 34 people are hurt after a subway derailed Tuesday in New York City, officials reported.

Very difficult operating below ground, thankfully we have resources in the FDNY & #NYPD to get people above ground & treat them -Comm Nigro https://t.co/qtwjG4rzAg — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2017

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that an “A” train derailed. The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said at least 34 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and 17 were transported to hospitals.

The MTA tweeted that one C train, one D train and a third train was evacuated. MTA officials said the train made an emergency stop, which damaged the tracks, signal switches and the wall next to the train. The MTA launched an investigation to determine why the train made an emergency stop.

A, B, C and D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

There were reports of smoke but MTA officials said the smoke was caused by sparks created from the train when it made a sudden stop.

Currently stuck on the D train @MTA now for over 1.5 hours. Some being evacuated. No AC. Folks kinda freaking out, panic attacks #newYork pic.twitter.com/heOB1pNeaN — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) June 27, 2017

The New York City Emergency Management Department said the event was a partial derailment and power outages occurred on A, B, C and D trains. The MTA said service is suspended on the A, B, C and D trains until the investigation is completed.

Social media users posted that they have been stuck on subway trains for over an hour until emergency crews came in to evacuate them.

The MTA has come under fire from riders over a growing number of major delays. In April, a power outage backed up trains around New York City and closed a key Manhattan station for 12 hours. The MTA reported that there were more than 60,000 delayed trains and nearly 25,000 late trains in January alone, according to The New York Times.

b/d, A, B, C, D, E, F and M service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The MTA’s Long Island Railroad is also having trouble. A report released earlier this month found that rush-hour cancellations and delays on the railroad are at the highest level in ten years. The derailment comes less than two weeks before Amtrak’s infrastructure project to udpate Penn Station is set to start which will likely result in delays and cancellations on the Long Island Railroad.

