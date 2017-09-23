NYC to pay $1.25M to family of man who died in NYPD custody

The family of a man who died in police custody will receive $1.25 million in a settlement with New York City.

The Daily News reports Saturday that court papers show city officials reached the deal with Ron Singleton’s mother, who sued after her son’s July 2014 death.

The lawsuit claims Singleton was high on PCP and acting erratically when officers placed him in a so-called protective body wrap. It says officers kept the father of three face down in the wrap despite requests from emergency technicians who wanted to turn him over to examine him.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused partly by the restraint “during excited delirium.” He also had heart disease and was obese.

City lawyers say the settlement was in everyone’s best interest.

