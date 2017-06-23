A toddler in New York City died Friday, less than a week after her dad allegedly beat her on Father’s Day, reports said.

Nylah Lewis died about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Maimonides Medical Center said in a statement.

“We at Maimonides Medical Center extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, who wish to have their privacy respected at this sad and difficult time,” the statement read.

The 16-month-old was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with a fractured skull after her father, Shaquan Taylor, brutally attacked her in the family’s Brooklyn home, The New York Post reported.

Taylor fled the home after beating Lewis’ mom for allegedly trying to call 911. Officers were able to catch and arrest Taylor shortly after.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said its looking to upgrade the charges against Taylor. He is currently charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

