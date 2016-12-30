NYGvsWAS Injury Report: Robert Kelley Questionable

The Redskins will be without two defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Giants, while Robert Kelley and Jordan Reed are among the players that are listed as questionable.

Once again, the Washington Redskins will be without safety/linebacker Su’a Cravens (upper arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) for Sunday’s regular season finale against the New York Giants at FedExField. Offensive lineman Vinston Painter (calf) will also be out.

Additionally, defensive end Chris Baker (ankle), linebacker Will Compton (knee), running back Robert Kelley (knee), linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), guard/center Spencer Long (ankle), linebacker Trent Murphy (foot), tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) and linebacker Martrell Spaight (shoulder) are questionable for the game.

Cravens will miss his third straight game after suffering an injury in the Redskins’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 while Dunbar was inactive for last Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

Both players were instrumental in the Redskins’ Week 3 victory over the Giants, as they had fourth quarter interceptions to preserve Washington’s first victory of the year.

Reed, meanwhile, could return after missing the victory over Chicago. Initially suffering a Grade 3 shoulder separation in Washington’s Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Pro Bowler has been limited the last four games. He was also inactive against the Arizona Cardinals and was held to a combined two catches for 16 yards against the Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

Gruden said Reed looked like a “ballerina out there” during Friday’s practice session.

“He looks good,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said on Thursday. “He did a lot more today and [we’ve] just got to keep monitoring him, make sure he’s OK and getting the right treatment, getting stronger and more confident. That’s the big thing is making sure he has the confidence where he can extend his arm and do all the things necessary to separate from defenders. But I think he’s on the right track.”

As for Kelley, he was limited in practices throughout the week but is confident he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

While Kelley didn’t see much action after injuring his knee against the Bears, Gruden said this week that the rookie probably could have played more had the game been closer.

“He didn’t want to come out at all but you could see he was in some pain, so I wanted to get Mack Brown some touches, see where he was so if we needed to use him in a big way Sunday he would be ready to go,” Gruden said. “So I think we saw what he can do, the confidence that he has in the line and seeing holes, so we feel good about those two guys and obviously Chris Thompson .”

Over the last eight weeks of NFL action, Kelley is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (568) and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (six). The Tulane product is also 11th in yards per attempt during that span (4.09) among running backs with at least 100 carries.

And in Washington’s four victories since Kelley earned a spot in the starting lineup, the Redskins have collected more rush attempts (116) than pass attempts (113).

“I think we’re getting into a rhythm,” Kelley said. “It felt good to get the running game going last game, Kirk [Cousins] was able to produce in the run game too. … Every time we run the ball well, our chances of winning go up.”

Defensively, if Kerrigan is able to start against the Giants it will mark his 96th straight start since the Redskins took him out of Purdue in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Not only is it the second-longest starts streak among current NFL linebackers, the two-time Pro Bowler will become the first Redskins player to start all 16 games in each of his first six NFL seasons since the adoption of the 16-game schedule in 1978.