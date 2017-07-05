NYPD cop killed in Bronx: Who was police officer Miosotis Familia?

A New York City police officer was fatally shot while on duty early Wednesday in the Bronx.

Officer Miosotis Familia, 48, was shot by Alexander Bonds while she sat in the front seat of a command post RV.

Familia had been stationed in the mobile command post, which is used during major events and in high-crime areas. The post had been set up since March in the wake of a triple shooting, and was continuously manned. Familia later died at a hospital.

NEW YORK CITY COP ‘ASSASSINATED’ IN THE BRONX

What do we know about Familia’s career?

She was assigned to the 46th Precinct in the Bronx and worked the midnight shift. Familia, a 12-year police veteran, was also a NYPD Dominican Officers’ Association member, the New York Daily News reported.

What do we know about her family?

Familia, who was of Dominican descent, was a mother of three. She is survived by a set of 12-year-old twins and a 20-year-old daughter, sources told the Daily News. A neighbor told the newspaper that Familia also took care of her elderly mother.

What do we know about Familia’s connection to shooter Alexander Bonds?

Familia had no prior contact with Bonds, according to authorities.

Bonds, 34, fled the scene, but police caught up to him a block away and shot and killed him when he turned with a gun in his hand.

What have people said about Familia?

“Officer Miosotis Familia ‎spent 12 years protecting her community as a member of the NYPD and all New Yorkers share in the pain and heartbreak caused by her death,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that Familia “was on duty serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in, and doing the job she loved.”

She “now joins the exclusive ranks of women who have heroically served and died in the line of duty,” Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. “We will keep her in our hearts and minds as we do all of the women and men who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they loved.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.