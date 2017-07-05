NYPD officer shot in Bronx is latest in string of New York cop killings

NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was gunned down in her vehicle early Wednesday morning, becoming the first in the department to be shot and killed in the line of duty this year.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the officer, who was 48 years old, was “assassinated” in the “unprovoked attack” in the Bronx that occurred just after midnight. The suspected shooter, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, was later killed during a confrontation with police.

Nine NYPD officers have been fatally shot while answering calls since 2007, a spokeswoman for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund told Fox News.

Here’s a look back at the other eight NYPD officers who’ve been fatally shot over the last decade.

Paul Tuozzolo, 2016

Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was gunned down on Nov. 4, 2016, in the Bronx.

Tuozzolo, 41, and other officers were responding to a report of an armed home invasion when police said Manuel Rosales, 35, opened fire. Another officer was wounded before police fatally shot Rosales.

Randolph Holder, 2015

A career criminal was convicted of fatally shooting Officer Randolph Holder in the head during a chase in East Harlem on Oct. 20, 2015.

Holder, 33, was shot in the forehead as he and fellow officers pursued Tyrone Howard, who police said was fleeing from an earlier drug-related shootout.

Brian Moore, 2015

Officer Brian Moore, 25, died after he was shot in the head.

Moore and his partner approached a man in Queens in their unmarked patrol car on May 2, 2015. After asking the man what he was carrying and exchanging words with him, the man “in a vicious manner started to fire,” according to police.

Moore underwent surgery but died from his injuries a few days later. His partner was not hurt.

Demetrius Blackwell, the accused killer, was arrested and will stand trial for Moore’s murder. His lawyer is pursuing an insanity plea.

Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, 2014

Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were ambushed as they sat in their marked patrol car on Dec. 20, 2014.

Police said Ismaaiyl Brinsley, 28, bragged on social media that he would kill cops in revenge for Michael Brown and Eric Garner — two black men killed during altercations with police.

Brinsley walked up to the car on a Saturday afternoon and opened fire, shooting the officers in their heads, police said. Brinsley then bolted to a nearby subway station where he shot and killed himself.

Peter Figoski, 2011

A 22-year NYPD veteran, Officer Peter Figoski, 47, died after he was shot in the face while responding to reports of a break-in on Dec. 12, 2011, in Brooklyn.

Police arrested Lamont Pride, who was 27 at the time of the shooting. Pride was sentenced to 45 years to life in 2013.

Russel Timoshenko, 2007

Officer Russel Timoshenko died after being shot in the face during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Timoshenko, 23, and his partner stopped a stolen car on June 9, 2007. As Timoshenko and his partner approached the vehicle, police said at least one person began to fire. Both Timoshenko and his partner, Officer Herman Yan, were struck — but only Timoshenko’s injuries were fatal.

Timoshenko died a few days after the shooting. He was paralyzed, could not breathe on his own and suffered brain swelling.

Police eventually arrested three suspects — including two in Pennsylvania. One suspect, Robert Ellis, was acquitted of murder at his trial in 2008. Lee Woods and Dexter Bostic were both found guilty of murder in 2009 and 2008, respectively.

Nick Pekearo and Yevgeniy Marshalik, 2007

David Garvin, 42, walked into a Manhattan pizza shop on March 14, 2007, and asked the bartender for a menu. As the employee, Alfredo Morales, turned to grab the menu, Garvin fatally shot him 15 times, the New York Post reported.

After Garvin left the restaurant, he encountered Nick Pekearo, 28, and Yevgeniy Marshalik, 19, two unarmed auxiliary officers. After a confrontation, Garvin shot and killed them both.

Garvin was eventually killed later that day by police officers.