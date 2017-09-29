O.J. Simpson not welcome in Florida, state AG says

Florida’s top law enforcement officer said Friday that there is “no justification” for O.J. Simpson to return to the Sunshine State after he is released from a Nevada prison, a move that could take place as early as Monday.

In a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones, state Attorney General Pam Bondi instructed Jones to notify Nevada authorities that Florida “objects” to Simpson serving his parole there.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” Bondi wrote. “The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option … Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

Simpson won parole in July after serving nine years of a possible 33-year sentence for his 2008 conviction on armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

The conviction came after a botched effort to retrieve items that Simpson insisted were stolen after his acquittal in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a civil case in 1997 and ordered to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million.

Bondi’s letter came after Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm LaVerge, told reporters “there’s no question” that the former football star is “going to Florida.”

Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman, Ashley Cook, said her agency has not received a transfer request or documents about Simpson.

Nevada prisons official Brooke Keast said plans for Simpson’s release from prison are in motion, but need to be finalized. LaVergne said he will begin pressing for answers if Simpson is not free by Oct. 8.

Simpson moved to Florida from California following the judgement in the civil case. Under Florida law, homeowners cannot be forced to sell their property to pay damages resulting from a civil suit. Simpson also receives a monthly pension from the NFL, which also cannot be touched by his creditors.

A Goldman family attorney said the judgment amount has nearly doubled with interest over the years to more than $65 million, and he continues to seek payment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.