O’Day, who was limited to 34 games due to injury last year, had a simulated game on Wednesday with no issues as the final step in his quick rehab. His return, coupled with the pending return of closer Zach Britton, who is currently on rehab assignment, could be a huge boon for an underperforming O’s pitching staff.

“It’s tough because you want to help,” O’Day said. “These are guys I’ve been working with, a lot of them I’ve been working with for years and years. To see them go out there and struggle is tough. It’s exciting to be back. This time it wasn’t a long DL stint, so I kind of stayed engaged and went in the bullpen every day and stayed in routine. Caught a couple of home runs. So, feel like I’m right where I need to be.”

O’Day is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 games this year.