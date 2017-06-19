O’Day’s return will, in theory, help stabilize an overworked Orioles ‘pen. The O’s are also hoping to have closer Zach Britton back in the near future. Britton had his rehab start on Monday at Class A Short-Season Aberdeen pushed back to Tuesday due to weather, but the rest of his schedule — which includes outings at Class A Delmarva and Double-A Bowie — remains the same.

