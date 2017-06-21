WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) The odds were long against Peter O’Mahony rising to the captaincy of the British and Irish Lions for the first test against the All Blacks on Saturday, yet it is a measure of his standing among teammates that few would have bet against him.

The Ireland flanker has faced a long series of setbacks in recent seasons and at one point the odds were against him of merely being chosen in the Lions’ 41-man touring squad.

He was sidelined by a knee injury for almost a year after the 2015 World Cup and, after captaining Ireland three times against second-tier nations, he lost his starting place in the Irish lineup to South Africa-born C.J. Stander.

It seemed unlikely near the end of the last season’s Six Nations championship that O’Mahony had done enough to encourage Lions head coach Warren Gatland to select him for the New Zealand tour. But Jamie Heaslip was injured during warm-ups for Ireland’s test against England in Belfast and O’Mahony was lifted from the bench into the starting lineup.

His performance was so compelling, so full of tenacity and physical presence, that Gatland was left with little choice but to add him to his touring squad.

Then when tour captain Sam Warburton struggled to regain full fitness after knee surgery, O’Mahony was named to captain the Lions in last weekend’s match against the New Zealand Maori – an effective test dress rehearsal.

His performance both as a player and captain left Gatland with few reservations about awarding him the test captaincy ahead of Warburton, who has been named on the bench for the Eden Park international.

O’Mahony’s ascent to the Lions’ captaincy exemplified his resilience and the hard-nosed nature that seems to come from his Munster roots. He has been one of the real workmen of the Lions team so far, outstanding at lineouts and powerful in contact, and that work-rate along with his toughness has made him indispensable.

The former England center Will Greenwood once said of O’Mahony that ”if the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse came around the corner, Peter O’Mahony would charge at them.”

That’s typical of the endorsements O’Mahony regularly attracts. Lions assistant coach Graham Rowntree portrayed him as the perfect tourist.

”I think he was one player who would have been earmarked from an early stage for a Lions tour,” Rowntree said. ”He’s exactly the character you need – a guy who would get on with things if he wasn’t involved in the test squad.

”He’s got the respect of the group that’s for sure, by his actions and not just by what he’s been saying as a captain. He gets on with things.

”It’s that Munster kind of aggression around everything we do in training, determination, almost `follow me lads’. He has that Paul O’Connell kind of DNA in him, being a Munster man.”

Warburton also lost his starting place on the openside flank to O’Mahony’s Ireland teammate Sean O’Brien.