To make room for Ynoa on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated catcher Francisco Pena for assignment. The 27-year-old Pena batted .200 (8-for-40) with a home run and three RBIs in 14 games with the Orioles last season, his first with the team and third in the Majors.

