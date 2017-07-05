The Orioles made room for Britton on their full 40-man roster by transferring infielder Ryan Flaherty from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. They also placed starter Chris Tillman on the paternity list, recalled lefty Jayson Aquino from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned righty Tyler Wilson to Norfolk.

Britton, who also missed time in April and May with the same injury, has a 1.00 ERA through nine innings this season, with five saves in as many opportunities. He led all relievers last season with an 0.54 ERA and led American League relievers with 47 saves.

Tillman, 29, was scheduled to start on Wednesday, but he will miss the outing due to the birth of his first child. He has posted a 7.90 ERA in 11 starts this season, with 36 strikeouts and 26 walks in 49 innings.

Aquino, 24, will start in place of Tillman. On his third Major League stint, he holds a 9.00 ERA in eight innings over one start and two relief appearances.

Wilson, 27, has a 7.04 ERA this season, largely out of the bullpen. Flaherty, 30, has been out since late May with a right shoulder strain.