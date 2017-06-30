Hall was considered a value pick when the Orioles selected the lefty No. 21 overall, and based on talent alone, could have gone several picks higher. Hall proved himself one of the best amateur pitchers in the country at Valdosta High School in Georgia, where he was named to several All-American teams over four years.

Hall ranked No.14 on MLBPipeline.com’s pre-draft Top 200 thanks to a fluid delivery, a fastball that touches 95 mph and a curve evaluators love for its high spin rate. He became the first high school pitcher taken by the Orioles in the first round since Hunter Harvey in 2013.

“I think Hall has the potential to be a great value for the Orioles here at No. 21,” MLBPipeline’s Jim Callis wrote on draft night. “He’s a smaller left-hander who draws comparisons to Scott Kazmir with his low-90s fastball and overpowering curve.”