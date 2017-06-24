Tied at 3 in the seventh inning, Baltimore finally knocked Rays starter Jacob Faria out of the game. After Seth Smith drew a leadoff walk on Jose Alvarado, Manny Machado bunted for a base hit off of reliever Jumbo Diaz.

“There’s always something good happening from something like that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Machado’s bunt. “Good things seem to follow. I thought that was a big part of the inning. Just the atmosphere of the inning seemed to kinda lean our way.”

Indeed it did. Two outs later, Mark Trumbo lined a ball into center field for a two-run double. Trey Mancini followed with his 13th homer of the year, which gave the O’s a four-run cushion that they never relinquished.

Mancini’s two-run home run

BAL@TB: Mancini smashes a two-run jack to right

Trey Mancini clears the fence on a two-run home run to right field in the top of the 7th, extending the Orioles’ lead to 7-3

“Jumbo makes some [good] pitches to Trumbo,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think he had him 1-2, laid off some sliders that didn’t seem to have too much bite, and kind of grooved one there for the big hit.”

Trumbo now has a team-leading 28 multi-hit games, five shy of Charlie Blackmon, who leads MLB. His clutch hitting, coupled with Welington Castillo‘s second-inning homer helped ensure that Bundy’s effort — the club’s third quality start in 19 games — wouldn’t go for naught.

“It seems like it,” Showalter said of Trumbo’s penchant for coming up in the clutch. “I don’t think anyone hits a prettier hard line drive from the infield than Mark. He squared it up. He was a little frustrated from his previous at-bat, but these guys don’t dwell on it. You got to move on in this game. I thought that was a big knock. A big knock and some add on runs.”