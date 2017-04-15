The Blue Jays never would have been in a position to steal the game late without the efforts of right-hander Marco Estrada. The 33-year-old veteran was forced to settle for a no-decision but he single-handedly kept Toronto in this one by scattering four hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight and threw 69 of his 109 pitches for strikes while putting Toronto in a position to win even as its offensive struggles continued.

Baltimore right-hander Alec Asher deserved a better fate in his first appearance of the season. He pitched out of some trouble in the first inning and then faced the minimum until the seventh inning when he allowed two of the first three baserunners to reach base. Lefty Donnie Hart entered and then got Justin Smoak to fly out before Darwin Barney came through with the pinch-hit single up the middle that allowed Jose Bautista to score from second after catcher Welington Castillo could not hang on to the throw from Adam Jones in center.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Manufacturing runs: The Orioles went scoreless for the first eight innings of this game but they made it look easy in the ninth. The rally started with a lucky break as Castillo hit a broken bat single that bounced off Osuna for an infield hit. Pinch runner Craig Gentry then stole second base and advanced to third on a deep fly ball to left field. Jonathan Schoop then drove home the tying run with a sacrifice fly to center field that extended the game to the bottom of the inning when Morales came through with the walk-off homer.

Costly miscue: Toronto had a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh inning when Smoak hit a deep fly ball to right field. Bautista appeared to believe the ball would go over the head of Jones in center field because he was almost at third base when the ball was caught. Jones turned and fired a strike to cut-off man Schoop, who appeared to have a play at second base but did not realize it. Schoop turned to look at first base instead and Bautista was allowed to slide back in safely without a throw. Instead of an inning-ending double play, the frame continued and Barney made Baltimore pay with an RBI single to center.