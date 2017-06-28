Jose Bautista kickstarted the offense for Toronto on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning, sending it over the wall in right for a rare opposite-field home run. The home run was the first to lead off a game by the Blue Jays this season.

Baltimore starter Wade Miley allowed four runs — three of which were earned — over his five innings of work. The left-hander’s pitch count climbed quickly to 109 due to four walks and some deep counts, but he did manage to force a pair of timely double plays.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Smoak keeps on rolling: Justin Smoak continued to bolster his case for an All-Star appearance in the bottom of the third with a 430-foot shot to center field. It was Smoak’s 21st home run of the season, which is a new career high for the 30-year-old. With that, he also set a new high for home runs by a Blue Jays switch-hitter before the All-Star break. The previous high of 20 was set by Jose Cruz Jr. in 2000.

Not pretty, but it counts: Bautista kept driving the offense in the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs. He rolled a ground ball to Paul Janish at shortstop, but the toss to second was not in time to get Kevin Pillar at second. This allowed Kendrys Morales to score from third, and he was followed by Steve Pearce for a second run when Bautista beat the throw to first base. An error was charged to Jonathan Schoop on the throw.

WHAT’S NEXT

Orioles: Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3, 7.26 ERA) will close out the series for Baltimore on Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. ET. The veteran has struggled with home runs this season, allowing two or more long balls in six of his 15 starts this season.

Blue Jays: Left-hander J.A. Happ (2-4, 3.83) will take the mound when this series wraps up on Thursday night. Happ has allowed three runs or less in all but one of his five starts since returning from the disabled list on May 30.

