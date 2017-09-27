PITTSBURGH — During their home finale on Wednesday night, the Pirates and fans at PNC Park recognized parts of Pittsburgh’s past and present. There were video tributes for former infielder Pedro Alvarez and retiring broadcaster Kent Tekulve, and extended ovations for Andrew McCutchen. But their first baseman of the future made his mark, too, as Josh Bell went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in leading the Bucs to a 5-3 win over the Orioles.
Bell singled in a run in the first inning off O’s right-hander Gabriel Ynoa and crushed his 25th homer to right-center field in the third, a two-run shot that gave the Pirates a one-run lead. Gregory Polanco also homered, and Starling Marte legged out an infield single to secure a seventh-inning insurance run. Bell is one shy of Jason Bay’s franchise home run mark for a rookie (26 in 2004).
Marte’s bat-breaking RBI single
BAL@PIT: Marte shatters his bat on an RBI single
Starling Marte shatters his bat into pieces before ripping an RBI single to short, padding the Pirates’ lead to 5-3 in the 7th
That was enough offense to support Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl in his final start of the season. Kuhl held the Orioles to three runs — all scored in the second inning — on eight hits while striking out five in five-plus innings. The suddenly shut-down bullpen took over from there, recording the final 12 outs to give the Bucs their fourth straight win.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Taking their Chance: Catcher Chance Sisco was in the middle of the Orioles’ three-run second inning. After a pair of singles by Alvarez and Trey Mancini, Sisco ripped an RBI double to left field. Mancini scored on a groundout by J.J. Hardy, then Sisco came home on Anthony Santander‘s RBI double to center for a 3-1 lead.
Sisco’s RBI double
BAL@PIT: Sisco puts O’s on the board with RBI double
Chance Sisco knocks an RBI double to left, scoring Pedro Alvarez to tie the game at 1 in the 2nd
El Coffee heating up: This has been a disappointing, inconsistent, injury-riddled season for Polanco, but he still swings one of the most potent bats in Pittsburgh. The Bucs right fielder showed his considerable power in the second inning, swatting his 11th home run of the season — and his first since Aug. 4 — into the right-field seats off Ynoa. According to Statcast™, Polanco’s solo shot came off his bat at 108.4 mph and traveled a projected 418 feet.
Polanco’s solo homer
BAL@PIT: Polanco smashes a solo homer in the 2nd
Gregory Polanco crushes a solo shot in the 2nd, cutting the Pirates’ deficit to 3-2 on his 11th homer of the year
WHAT’S NEXT
Orioles: Following an off-day on Thursday, the O’s will close out their season with a three-game series against the Rays beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday at Tropicana Field. Left-hander Wade Miley, who has yielded 16 runs in his last 10 1/3 innings, will start the series opener.
Pirates: With their home schedule complete, the Pirates hit the road to finish the season with a four-game series that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Nationals Park. Ivan Nova will make his final start, looking to finish a rough second half on a high note.
Watch every out-of-market regular-season game live on MLB.TV.
Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.
Bob Cohn is a contributor to MLB.com based in Pittsburgh and covered the Orioles on Wednesday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.