That was enough offense to support Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl in his final start of the season. Kuhl held the Orioles to three runs — all scored in the second inning — on eight hits while striking out five in five-plus innings. The suddenly shut-down bullpen took over from there, recording the final 12 outs to give the Bucs their fourth straight win.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Taking their Chance: Catcher Chance Sisco was in the middle of the Orioles’ three-run second inning. After a pair of singles by Alvarez and Trey Mancini, Sisco ripped an RBI double to left field. Mancini scored on a groundout by J.J. Hardy, then Sisco came home on Anthony Santander‘s RBI double to center for a 3-1 lead.

El Coffee heating up: This has been a disappointing, inconsistent, injury-riddled season for Polanco, but he still swings one of the most potent bats in Pittsburgh. The Bucs right fielder showed his considerable power in the second inning, swatting his 11th home run of the season — and his first since Aug. 4 — into the right-field seats off Ynoa. According to Statcast™, Polanco’s solo shot came off his bat at 108.4 mph and traveled a projected 418 feet.

WHAT’S NEXT

Orioles: Following an off-day on Thursday, the O’s will close out their season with a three-game series against the Rays beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday at Tropicana Field. Left-hander Wade Miley, who has yielded 16 runs in his last 10 1/3 innings, will start the series opener.

Pirates: With their home schedule complete, the Pirates hit the road to finish the season with a four-game series that begins at 7:05 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Nationals Park. Ivan Nova will make his final start, looking to finish a rough second half on a high note.

