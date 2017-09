TORONTO – Orioles catcher Welington Castillo exited Monday’s game against the Blue Jays after one inning with an apparent groin injury.

In the bottom of the first, Castillo was struck by a hard foul ball by Miguel Montero in the groin area. Castillo was down on his knees while manager Buck Showalter and an Orioles trainer came out of the dugout, but Castillo caught the rest of the inning.