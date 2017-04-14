The Orioles did almost all of their damage against Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who was charged with five runs on seven hits and a walk. The three home runs were the second-most Sanchez has allowed in his career, and he was saddled with a loss for the first time since Aug. 6, 2016. Baltimore has won all four of its games against the Blue Jays this season.

Toronto took an early 3-1 lead, but it could not hang on. Justin Smoak finished 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI single in his best offensive game of the year. Smoak was the only Blue Jay to reach base more than once as most of the lineup continued to struggle. Devon Travis is hitless in his past 29 at-bats, while Smoak is surprisingly the only healthy regular position player with a batting average above .255.

Baltimore once again closed the game out with a scoreless performance from its bullpen. Darren O’Day and Brad Brach pitched scoreless innings to set the table for Zach Britton, who allowed the tying run to reach base but came through with his 54th consecutive save, which ties him with Tom Gordon for the second-longest in Major League history. Eric Gagne holds the top spot with 84 consecutive saves from 2002-04.