Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph and Jones were responsible for eight of the team’s 11 runs. Jones collected five RBIs, including a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning. Joseph delivered a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning, as he finished the day 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

O’s righty Ubaldo Jimenez labored through five innings, surrendering four runs on four hits. All four runs came during the second inning, in which he allowed only two hits but walked three batters and hit another. Robbie Grossman (two-run single) and Max Kepler (RBI double) delivered the only significant blows to Jimenez before he induced an inning-ending groundout to All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Jones’ first jack: Jones sent a first-pitch slider into the seats for a three-run blast in the first inning, which gave Baltimore an early advantage. According to Statcast™, the ball traveled an estimated 452 feet with an exit velocity of 105.8 mph. It was Jones’ longest homer this season by 31 feet and just one foot shy of his personal best since Statcast™ began tracking home runs in 2015. His 453-foot shot actually came off Twins righty Jose Berrios on May 10, 2016, at Target Field. The Orioles now have a Major League-leading eight homers that have gone a projected 450-plus feet.

Four-spot:Baltimore broke the game open and chased Gibson out of the game for good in the the fifth inning. Clinging to a 5-4 lead, Jones crushed a solo shot to left to lead off the fifth. Per Statcast™, the homer had an exit velocity of 110.9 mph, which was his hardest home run of the season and second hardest since the start of 2015. Mark Trumbo followed up with a single hit at 111.5 mph, according to Statcast™, to close the book on Gibson. Against Tyler Duffey, three of the next four batters reached via a hit. Joseph and Ruben Tejada capped the outburst with a two-run single and an RBI double, respectively.