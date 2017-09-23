Tampa Bay entered the bottom of the ninth with a 9-1 lead after four runs in its half of the frame, but had to turn to closer Alex Colome after the Orioles cut their lead to three. Colome coaxed Trey Mancini to fly out for his 46th save, which gave Odorizzi the win after he allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out nine over six innings.

Lucas Duda provided the majority of the offensive damage early for the Rays with one swing of the bat in the third inning, sending a 3-2 pitch over the right-field wall for a three-run blast that broke the team’s single-season record for most home runs with 217, and gave the Rays a 3-1 lead. O’s starter Jeremy Hellickson allowed three runs on four hits through six innings in his first career start against his former team.

In the top of the seventh, Wilson Ramos laced an RBI single to right field before Brad Miller brought in a run on a sacrifice fly to center. The Rays blew the game open in the ninth after Logan Morrison added the team’s 218th home run with a laser to right-center field and Miller and Adeiny Hechavarria knocked in runs on a ground-rule double and a single to right, respectively.

The Orioles picked up a run in the first inning after Duda committed the team’s first error in its last six games — after the team had 15 errors in the previous 13 games — on Adam Jones‘ infield single that allowed Jonathan Schoop to score from second.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rays: Chris Archer will take the mound for the Rays in the series finale against the Orioles at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday at Camden Yards. Archer went six innings on Tuesday against the Cubs — his longest start since Aug. 27 at St. Louis — snapping a streak of three consecutive starts of four innings or fewer. He has lost four consecutive decisions for the third time in his career.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy starts for the Orioles as they wrap up their home schedule against the Rays. Bundy allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Monday night against Boston. After winning five consecutive decisions, Bundy is winless in his last three starts.

