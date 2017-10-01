ST. PETERSBURG — Blake Snell gave the Rays a quality start and the offense put away the game late as the Rays ended the season on a high note, defeating the Orioles, 6-0, Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.
The win completed the Rays’ three-game weekend sweep, giving the team a third-place finish in the American League East with an 80-82 record, which matched Kevin Cash’s best season as the team’s manager. The Orioles finished at 75-87, losing 19 of their last 23 to end the season in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2011.
Snell carried a perfect game into the fifth before Trey Mancini led off the inning with a single through the right side. The left-hander finished with seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out a career-high 13 to pick up his fifth win.
Orioles starter Kevin Gausman had been almost as impressive as Snell, holding the Rays scoreless through four innings. Curt Casali then homered to left on a 3-1 pitch to lead off the fifth, giving the Rays a 1-0 lead.
Evan Longoria‘s RBI double in the eighth sparked a five-run outburst that included two bases-loaded walks to give the Rays a 6-0 lead heading into the ninth.
