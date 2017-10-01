ST. PETERSBURG — Blake Snell gave the Rays a quality start and the offense put away the game late as the Rays ended the season on a high note, defeating the Orioles, 6-0, Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The win completed the Rays’ three-game weekend sweep, giving the team a third-place finish in the American League East with an 80-82 record, which matched Kevin Cash’s best season as the team’s manager. The Orioles finished at 75-87, losing 19 of their last 23 to end the season in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2011.