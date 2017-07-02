Orioles third baseman Manny Machado belted a three-run homer in the third after a throwing error by Rays starter Alex Cobb brought in a run to put the O’s up 4-0. Mark Trumbo added a solo shot in the fourth before Seth Smith launched a two-run double to the left-center gap in the seventh.

The Rays picked up their lone run on a long ball by Jesus Sucre against Orioles reliever Mychal Givens in the eighth.

Cobb allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits, including two home runs through 6 1/3 innings.

WHAT’S NEXT

Rays: Chris Archer (6-5, 3.92) will get the nod for the Rays on Tuesday when they begin a two-game series against the Cubs in a 2:20 p.m. ET contest at Wrigley Field. Archer allowed five home runs in 31 innings in June after allowing six in 79 1/3 innings prior to June.

Orioles: The Orioles will head to Milwaukee on Monday for a three-game series against the Brewers. Wade Miley will take the mound for the O’s and is looking to kick off July on a better note than his previous month as he ended June with a season-high 4.54 ERA. Last time out, the lefty allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits through five innings. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.

Watch every out-of-market regular-season game live on MLB.TV.