BALTIMORE — The blue hats were in the Orioles’ clubhouse on Saturday afternoon, blue socks draped over chairs in preparation for MLB-wide efforts to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

The Father’s Day initiative includes players and on-field personnel wearing blue ribbons and special uniforms and caps. For the second consecutive year, MLB will donate all royalty payments from the sales of the caps and jerseys to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer. For the first time, players and on-field personnel will also wear blue-infused attire and equipment throughout Father’s Day weekend.