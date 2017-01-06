Smith, a left-handed hitter, helps balance out the O’s lineup and gives them solid defense — two key points in Baltimore’s offseason search.

“Seth Smith brings veteran leadership, experience and an accomplished bat to the Orioles,” executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said. “We look forward to him contributing to the 2017 club.”

The 34-year-old Smith hit .249 (94-for-378) with 62 runs and 15 doubles in 137 games with Seattle last season. His 63 RBIs were a career high, and his 16 home runs were second most in his career.

In parts of 10 Major League seasons with Colorado (2007-11), Oakland (’12-13), San Diego (’14) and Seattle (’15-16), Smith is a career .261 hitter with 205 doubles, 113 home runs and 426 RBIs in 1,138 career games.

Gallardo, whom the O’s signed to a two-year deal with an option last spring, went 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA, allowing 71 earned runs over 118 innings. He had 85 strikeouts and 61 walks in 23 starts.

Added to help eat innings, Gallardo got off to a rough start and struggled to go deep into games. He went on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder biceps tendinitis on April 23 and returned June 18. The righty does have a track record, however: He is one of nine pitchers to toss 180 or more innings in at least seven of the past eight seasons.

Smith led Seattle hitters with a .326 batting average (28-for-86) with runners in scoring position (ranked 12th among American League hitters), including a .545 clip (6-for-11) with the bases loaded.

Smith will help the Orioles improve their outfield defense. He ranked fifth among AL outfielders with a .994 fielding percentage last year and has posted a career .989 fielding percentage as an outfielder.