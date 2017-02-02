• Hot Stove Tracker

A six-year veteran, Giavotella could provide a right-handed-hitting complement to backup infielder Ryan Flaherty, who offered insurance at six positions in each of the last two seasons.

Though Giavotella has played the bulk of his career at second base, he could conceivably fill in at shortstop and third base if needed.

Giavotella, 29, came up with the Royals and saw significant playing time over the last two seasons with the Angels. His most productive season came in 2015, when Giavotella hit .272/.318/.375 with four home runs and 49 RBIs in 129 games.

The Angels released him in August.

Giavotella is a career .256/.295/.361 hitter with 14 home runs.