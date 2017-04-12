Trey Mancini (two homers, four RBIs) kicked off the long ball barrage with a three-run shot to center with two out in the first. Jonathan Schoop made it back-to-back homers to cap the scoring in the six-run first. Red Sox manager John Farrell gave Wright a chance to settle into the game, but the right-hander was taken deep in the second by Adam Jones and Chris Davis and was then removed from the game.

Ubaldo Jimenez was the beneficiary of all that run support and seemed in line for a sure win, but he labored and couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning. Baltimore’s bullpen was able to stave off the Red Sox. Pablo Sandoval belted a two-run home run over the Green Monster for Boston.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Mancini wears out Red Sox: Of the O’s No. 5 prospect’s five career homers, four have come against Boston. His second long ball was a certified laser beam into the Green Monster seats. According to Statcast™, the drive had an exit velocity of 115.5 mph and narrowly missed being the fastest homer in MLB this season, trailing only Joey Gallo and Giancarlo Stanton, who have both hit 115.6-mph ropes. Stanton’s blast came just hours after Mancini’s.

Givens snuffs out rally: Remarkably, the Red Sox brought the potential tying run to the plate by the bottom of the fifth inning in a game they once trailed, 9-0. An RBI single by Xander Bogaerts made it 9-5 and loaded the bases. But reliever Mychal Givens buckled down, striking out Sandoval and getting Chris Young on a flyout to deep right.