• Spring Training info

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Feb. 13, with the full squad arriving several days later.

The O’s 2017 Grapefruit League schedule opens Friday, Feb. 24, with an away game in Lakeland, Fla., against the Detroit Tigers. The Orioles will play their home opener on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium.

Before that, the Orioles have an exciting weekend ahead as the team unveils the re-signing of Mark Trumbo on Friday, and Saturday brings the annual FanFest event at the Baltimore Convention Center.