BALTIMORE — Spring Training is just around the corner.
On Thursday afternoon, the Orioles packed up the trucks at Camden Yards, an annual event that signals the start of spring is near. The trucks, carrying all sorts of equipment and baseball goodies, are expected to arrive at the O’s spring home in Sarasota, Fla., on Monday.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Feb. 13, with the full squad arriving several days later.
The O’s 2017 Grapefruit League schedule opens Friday, Feb. 24, with an away game in Lakeland, Fla., against the Detroit Tigers. The Orioles will play their home opener on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium.
Our bags are packed and we’re heading south. Sarasota, here we come! #TruckDay #OrangeSpring ������ pic.twitter.com/kQ3PJaRMLE
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 26, 2017
Before that, the Orioles have an exciting weekend ahead as the team unveils the re-signing of Mark Trumbo on Friday, and Saturday brings the annual FanFest event at the Baltimore Convention Center.
