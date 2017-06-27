“Right now he’s scheduled to pitch on July 1,” said manager Buck Showalter. “If Tillman’s wife needs him there, then he might pitch differently. He knows all that. He took a light workday today. In fact, he’s going to fly home Thursday in case Chris has to leave the club so he’ll be ready to pitch Friday.”

Bundy has been a steadying force in the Orioles’ staff, but has already hit 99 innings over his first 16 starts. Last season, the 24-year-old topped out at 109 2/3 innings, split between the bullpen and rotation, and Showalter said that his inning and pitch totals will continue to be monitored.

Britton continues to make progress

Reliever Zach Britton pitched one inning for Double-A Bowie on Monday, his fourth outing of his rehab assignment. The left-hander allowed one run on a double and a single, striking out one batter over 18 pitches.

Showalter said prior to Tuesday’s game in Toronto that the plan remains on track, with Britton pitching back-to-back days on Thursday with Bowie and Friday with Class A Advanced Frederick. He’s then scheduled to take the weekend off before making his final rehab outing on Monday with Triple-A Norfolk.

If Britton works through the remaining appearances without any setbacks, he will rejoin the big league club on July 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers.