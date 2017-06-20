Machado, the fan-elected starter in 2016, would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. as the only Orioles third basemen to earn multiple fan-elected starts.

Castillo, who has had a solid offensive season despite two trips to the disabled list, also slipped among AL catchers. He still trails Kansas City’s Salvador Perez (1,453,088) and the Astros’ Brian McCann (1,051,138) and is now behind the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez (1,045,471), possessing 926,455 votes.

Castillo’s towering grand slam

BAL@CWS: Castillo slugs monster grand slam to center

Welington Castillo hammers a grand slam to deep center field, putting the Orioles ahead 8-5 in the top of the 5th inning #PapaSlam

Those are the only two O’s in the top five in voting, with center fielder Adam Jones currently No. 14 among outfielders.

Machado’s towering solo homer

BOS@BAL: Machado lifts a solo shot to left field

Manny Machado cranks a solo home run to left field to pull the Orioles within a run in the bottom of the 7th inning

