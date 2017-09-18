“Our organization is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Miguel Gonzalez,” Orioles executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said. “Miguel was beloved by his teammates and coaches in the Dominican Republic. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this very difficult time.”
Gonzalez signed with the Orioles as a non-drafted free agent in 2014 and pitched for the O’s Dominican Summer League team for the past three seasons.
Ben Weinrib is a reporter for MLB.com based in Cleveland.