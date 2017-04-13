“That was a big hit by J.J. to pick up after we got thrown out at the plate,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “That’s a big pick up, and we needed every run we could scratch across. Not many times you think two is going to stand up here.”

• Chemistry set: Schoop, Hardy turn great DP

Schoop recorded the first hit off Francisco Liriano in the third when he doubled on an 0-2 slider, though he was stranded at second after Hardy grounded out and Craig Gentry struck out to end the inning.

Then in the fifth, with two on, Schoop doubled to center off a Liriano slider, scoring Welington Castillo before Hardy drove in Schoop for the eventual deciding run.

Hardy’s RBI single

BAL@TOR: Hardy rips an RBI single to left field

J.J. Hardy pulls an RBI single to left field to extend the Orioles’ lead to 2-0 in the top of the 5th inning

“There wasn’t much margin for error today, and Jon squared a ball up,” said Showalter. “Liriano didn’t make many mistakes. There was such a small margin for error, and most times you’re not going to come out on the winning end of the game the way Lirano was pitching, but [Orioles starter] Kevin [Gausman] was just a tad better.”

The two runs were enough for Gausman, who picked up his first win of the season with six innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits, striking out three and walking two.

“Felt good, felt more like myself this start than the first two, definitely,” Gausman said. “The biggest thing I tried to work on my bullpen day was just trying to have my rhythm. When I’m able to do that, I’m able to throw fastballs down and away pretty consistently. That’s one thing I had: I had good command today.”