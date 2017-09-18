The Red Sox are 14-3 in extra innings, while the Orioles slipped to 12-3. In danger of having their American League East lead cut to two games for the first time since Aug. 3, the Sox instead maintained a three-game edge over the Yankees. They did so by overcoming an early 6-1 deficit to take the lead, only to trail again heading into the seventh and ultimately going ahead for good in 11th. Boston has a magic number of four to clinch a postseason berth, and 10 to win the East.

