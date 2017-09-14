It certainly did. The Yankees scored six times in the first inning and coasted past the Orioles, 13-5, to remain three games behind the Red Sox in the American League East. The Yankees continue to lead the AL Wild Card standings as well.

Todd Frazier hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Aaron Judge later added a pair of three-run home runs. Gary Sanchez also homered for the Yankees, who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka allowed two runs in seven innings and got credit for his 12th win. Tanaka got 27 swings and misses in 102 pitches, the fourth-most of any pitcher in the Major Leagues this season.

Orioles left-hander Wade Miley didn’t make it out of the first inning, allowing six runs on six hits and recording just one out.

Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini hit solo home runs for the Orioles, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games. Chance Sisco had his first two Major League hits, a double and a home run. The Orioles are five games behind the Twins in the race for the final Wild Card spot, pending Minnesota’s home game against the Blue Jays.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Thumbs up (or down) for Frazier: Monday at Citi Field, a Rays fan was caught on camera giving a thumbs-down gesture when Frazier hit a three-run home run. So sure enough, when Frazier hit a three-run home run off Miley in the first inning Thursday, the entire Yankees dugout gave him the thumbs-down. Frazier hadn’t hit a three-run home run all season before Monday. Now he has hit two in four days. This one knocked Miley from the game and gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead. It was just the second time in 194 career starts Miley was unable to finish the first inning. The other was also this season, on May 5 against the White Sox, when he was hit by two line drives.

Judge decides it: Judge’s 42nd home run of the season, in the fourth inning off Mike Wright, turned the game into a rout. His 43rd home run, two innings later off Richard Rodriguez, made history. It was Judge’s 27th home run at new Yankee Stadium. That tops Curtis Granderson‘s single-season record of 26, set in 2012. More >>

