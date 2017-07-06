MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins rallied for six runs in the third inning, which was enough to push past the Orioles by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night at Target Field. Baltimore’s losing skid was extended to four games, while Minnesota has won all four meetings between the two teams this year.
Twins righty Jose Berrios limited the damage to four runs (three earned) over six frames, along with four strikeouts and no walks. His biggest hiccup came in the second, when Mark Trumbo crushed a 3-0 fastball to center for a two-run homer. According to Statcast™, Trumbo’s 13th blast of the season went 411 feet with an exit velocity of 105.4 mph. It was Trumbo’s first home run in a 3-0 count this season.
All six runs were charged to Dylan Bundy, who lasted five innings. He gave up five hits, including a two-run triple to Eduardo Escobar. Byron Buxton notched his third straight multi-hit effort after having nine over the first 78 games of the season. Max Kepler (two-run single) and Miguel Sano (RBI single) both contributed to the six-run outburst as well.
Baltimore made a late push against the Twins’ bullpen, loading the bases in the seventh against Tyler Duffey. That’s when Trey Mancini, who finished with a pair of doubles, grounded out to end the threat. Entering Thursday, Mancini was the American League leader with a .408 batting average with runners in scoring position. Minnesota’s Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Kintzler did the same in the ninth to notch his 23rd save of the season.
Duffey ends bases-loaded threat
BAL@MIN: Duffey gets groundout to escape jam in 7th
With the bases loaded, Tyler Duffey gets Trey Mancini to ground out to short to end the 7th without a blemish
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Mancini’s miscue: The Twins batted around in the third inning, pouring in six runs to reclaim the advantage, but it all began with a mistake by the defense. With one out, Robbie Grossman rolled a chopper toward Mancini, who elected to throw to second in an attempt at an inning-ending double play. The speedy Buxton was the runner on first, and he beat the throw to second base as Grossman reached first to load the bases. According to Statcast™’s Sprint Speed, Buxton is the second fastest runner in baseball with an average mark of 30 feet per second at full speed.
(R)Ed hot: The next three Minnesota batters reached via hits. Escobar capped off the effort with a triple to score Sano and Kepler, serving as the decisive blow. The ball took a weird bounce off the wall in right-center, and Seth Smith was unable to read it correctly. For Escobar, it was his first triple of the season and the 12th of his career. He is batting .431 (22-for-51) with five doubles and eight RBIs over his last 13 games at Target Field.
Escobar’s two-run triple
BAL@MIN: Escobar crushes two-run triple off the wall
Eduardo Escobar drills a two-run triple off the wall in right field to extend the Twins’ lead to 5-2 in the 3rd inning
Rhett Bollinger has covered the Twins for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and listen to his podcast.
Shane Jackson is a reporter for MLB.com based in Minneapolis and covered the Orioles on Thursday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.