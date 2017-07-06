All six runs were charged to Dylan Bundy, who lasted five innings. He gave up five hits, including a two-run triple to Eduardo Escobar. Byron Buxton notched his third straight multi-hit effort after having nine over the first 78 games of the season. Max Kepler (two-run single) and Miguel Sano (RBI single) both contributed to the six-run outburst as well.

Baltimore made a late push against the Twins’ bullpen, loading the bases in the seventh against Tyler Duffey. That’s when Trey Mancini, who finished with a pair of doubles, grounded out to end the threat. Entering Thursday, Mancini was the American League leader with a .408 batting average with runners in scoring position. Minnesota’s Taylor Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Kintzler did the same in the ninth to notch his 23rd save of the season.

Duffey ends bases-loaded threat

BAL@MIN: Duffey gets groundout to escape jam in 7th

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Mancini’s miscue: The Twins batted around in the third inning, pouring in six runs to reclaim the advantage, but it all began with a mistake by the defense. With one out, Robbie Grossman rolled a chopper toward Mancini, who elected to throw to second in an attempt at an inning-ending double play. The speedy Buxton was the runner on first, and he beat the throw to second base as Grossman reached first to load the bases. According to Statcast™’s Sprint Speed, Buxton is the second fastest runner in baseball with an average mark of 30 feet per second at full speed.

(R)Ed hot: The next three Minnesota batters reached via hits. Escobar capped off the effort with a triple to score Sano and Kepler, serving as the decisive blow. The ball took a weird bounce off the wall in right-center, and Seth Smith was unable to read it correctly. For Escobar, it was his first triple of the season and the 12th of his career. He is batting .431 (22-for-51) with five doubles and eight RBIs over his last 13 games at Target Field.

Escobar’s two-run triple

BAL@MIN: Escobar crushes two-run triple off the wall

