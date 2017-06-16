The Orioles got good news on injured reliever Darren O’Day (right shoulder strain), who threw off flat ground on Thursday with no problems. The O’s are also hoping Seth Smith (back), who has been day-to-day, can avoid the DL. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Smith was available to pinch-hit on Thursday in Chicago in an emergency.

